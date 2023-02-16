WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was not a fan of Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

The former two-time Universal Champion spoke about the music tycoon during the latest edition of his CarCast podcast, where he criticized multi-time Grammy winner for being boring, and disgusting during her set.

“I thought Rihanna was fricken horrible. I was disgusted by it, let’s just say that.”

When Goldberg’s co-host insinuated that Rihanna’s dance moves were too disgusting the Hall of Famer agreed.

“That’s the understatement of the year. I thought it was disgusting. I thought it was horrible.”

Goldberg may have disliked Rihanna, but that doesn’t mean the famous singer didn’t pull in huge numbers for her performance. In fact, viewership for the half time show was even larger than the audience for the game.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)