WWE has released a compilation playlist of some of the best matches in the history of the Clash of Champions pay per view in preparation for tonight’s show. Check out the full stream below.

WWE has also released another sneak peek of Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. In the clip below the Olympic Hero recalls a backstage encounter he had with former WWE champion Brock Lesnar where the two locked horns and had an unofficial off-camera wrestling match.