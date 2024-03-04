Sting will forever be honored by Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Icon wrestled his final match last night at AEW Revolution from the Greensboro Coliseum, where he and Darby Allin defeated the Young Bucks to retain the AEW tag team titles. The venue’s official social media account announced this morning that March 3rd will now be declared as “Thank You Sting” day in Greensboro. The decision was made by Chris Wilson, who is the Deputy City Manager of Greensboro.

Talk about an ICON-ic night! Coliseum Deputy Director Scott Johnson presented this group of LEGENDS with their custom bats, and Chris Wilson, Deputy City Manager of @greensborocity, presented Sting with a proclamation that March 3 is officially THANK YOU STING DAY in Greensboro! pic.twitter.com/uLmTcvgKmP — Greensboro Coliseum Complex (@Gbocoliseum) March 4, 2024

