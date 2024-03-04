As noted, Sting wrestled his final ever wrestling match at this evening’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The Icon, alongside his longtime tag partner Darby Allin, defeated the Young Bucks to retain the tag team titles.

According to Fightful Select, the tag team title situation will be cleared up soon as Sting is no longer wrestling anymore and that leaves a vacancy. While the plan is currently unknown what is known is that Allin will not be retaining them with another partner. Despite the loss, the Young Bucks are expected to stay near the tag team title picture.

The report also states Tony Khan and AEW were adamant about putting Sting over in his final outing. Fightful has “long been told” that honoring Sting appropriately was very important to management.

The decision for Sting to headline Revolution was known ever since it was first announced last year. It is reiterated that Sting had a major say in choosing the Young Bucks as his final opponents. The original location was not going to be Greensboro but that was changed to better fit Sting’s retirement.

Sting’s post match speech unfortunately got cut off short due to the PPV time ending, but AEW has since updated the whole thing on social media. Check it out below.