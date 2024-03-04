Tonight AEW invaded the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, an event that saw Sting wrestle his final-ever wrestling match. Here were the news and notes from the show.

-The Bang Bang Scissor Gang on the opening pre-show match. Jay White hinted on the microphone after that he will be involved in the March 13th Big Business television special.

-A vignette played teasing the return of the Bastard PAC. He says he will be coming back “very soon.”

-David Crockett was interviewed several times on the pre-show. He was one of several big names that were in attendance, including Lex Luger, Nikita Koloff, Scotty Riggs, and Ric Flair.

-Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander defeated Skye Blue & TBS Champion Julia Hart on the pre-show.

-The show opened with Christian Cage and Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship. Cage retained after Nick Wayne interfered, allowing him to hit the Killswitch on Garcia for the win.

-Eddie Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson with a powerbomb to retain the AEW Triple Crown Championship. Danielson did in fact shake Kingston’s hand after the match to a big pop.

-Wardlow was victorious in the All-Star Scramble, which earned him a future shot at the AEW world championship.

-Roderick Strong dominated Orange Cassidy to become the new AEW International Champion. Kyle O’Reilly returned afterward to congratulate his friend, but didn’t join sides with him. You can read all about that here.

-Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli bested FTR in tag team action. Moxley got the win after he choked Dax Harwood out.

-Toni Storm retained against Deonna Purrazzo thanks to a distraction from Luther and Mariah May. Storm won with her Storm-Zero piledriver.

-Will Ospreay scored a victory over Konosuke Takeshita in an absolutely bonkers matchup. Commentary revealed that Ospreay will take on Kyle Fletcher this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

-Samoa Joe won the triple-threat to retain the AEW world championship. As expected, Swerve and Hangman’s hatred for each other cost them the title.

-AEW announced its next PPV will be in April. It will be called Dynasty.

-Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was the special guest timekeeper.