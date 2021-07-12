The Varsity Blonds are both reportedly moving forward as full-time AEW wrestlers.

As noted last week, Brian Pillman Jr.’s MLW contract technically ran through the weekend’s Battle Riot III tapings, but there has not been much contact between the two sides, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that Pillman will be finished up with MLW very soon.

In an update, Pillman’s partner, Griff Garrison, has also signed a full-time contract with AEW. The move was expected by most within the company.

It was noted that AEW wanted to do their best to match Pillman and Garrison’s full-time deals as far as dates go. They were previously working under tiered contracts, but it was considered a foregone conclusion that they would both end up with full-time contracts.

Pillman’s last MLW match as of this writing came during the March 17 Fusion episode, a loss to then-Middleweight Champion Lio Rush. He first started working with MLW in September 2018, not long after beginning his pro wrestling career in February 2017, training under Lance Storm at his Storm Wrestling Academy in Canada. After defeating Joey Janela in his debut match at a Black Label Pro show on January 14, 2018, he then debuted for CZW on January 28, 2018. He has worked for various promotions since then. Pillman made his AEW debut at Double Or Nothing 2019, competing in the Battle Royal. He started working more for AEW in July 2020, and was allowed to work for the company while under contract to MLW, and while working for other indies.

Garrison, from North Carolina, began working various indies back in 2016. He had several matches in ROH, teaming with Marcus Kross as The Master & The Machine. Garrison made his AEW debut on the June 16, 2020 Dark episode, losing to Lance Archer.

Pillman and Garrison found success together in AEW as The Varsity Blonds, first teaming together on the August 4, 2020 Dark episode for a loss to FTR. Their first win came on the October 9 Dark episode as they defeated Cezar Bononi and David Ali. They recently added Julia Hart to the group, and last worked a standard tag team bout on the July 6 Dark show, a win over Chad Lennex and Zachariah. They will team with Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn for an eight-man tag team match against Luther, Serpentico, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens on tonight’s Elevation episode.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.