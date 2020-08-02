 Guests Set For Tuesday's R-Truth Game Show, New WWE "Canvas 2 Canvas" Featuring King Booker and Queen Sharmell

The official WWE Network Twitter account has announced that Drake Maverick and Roman Reigns will be guests on Tuesday’s episode of the R-Truth game show. Details can be found below.

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s incredible work on King Booker and Queen Sharmell.

