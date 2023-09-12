GUNTHER continues to dominate the WWE roster, and now he feels like he’s a favorite to win one of the company’s biggest annual matches.

The Ring General spoke about the 2024 Royal Rumble during a chat with the media junket at WWE’s recent Superstar Spectacle event in India. When the record-breaking Intercontinental Champion was asked about going after the world title in WWE he states that he never plans on turning some heads in the Rumble matchup much like he did this year.

Yeah, I mean that’s the natural progression from now on I think but we’ll see where that goes (GUNTHER said about going after WWE World Heavyweight Title). Still the Intercontinental Champion. I’m not planning on losing the title. We’ll see. (Royal) Rumble is in a few months. If I’m in there, I think I’m one of the favorites. That would lead to WrestleMania. Yeah, we’ll have to see.

GUNTHER celebrated his Intercontinental Championship reign on last night’s episode of WWE Raw. If you missed it, an entire recap of WWE’s flagship program can be found here.