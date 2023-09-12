Tim Storm discusses his future with the NWA.

The former world’s champion spoke on this topic during an interview with Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling, where he confirmed that he is being considered for a behind-the-scenes role with the promotion. Storm later reveals that he has even agented a few matches.

Yes, to all of that (if he could see himself transitioning to a backstage role). There’s been lots of discussion off and on because I don’t know, I don’t know how long this has been now. Five or six years? It’s been discussed about Talent Relations. Pat Kenney’s there now. He does a fantastic job. I’ve agented a few matches but now if you say, okay, well look who we have agenting matches, we’re not talking about good wrestlers. We’re talking about wrestling legends.

Storm later states that other agents for NWA include legends like Jazz, Madusa, and Homicide.

Homicide, Madusa has been there, Jazz, who should be in the Hall of Fame… I work with her for another organization and I agent matches with that one but I learn from her every time. She should be in the Hall of Fame and she may be the baddest — you know her catch line but she was one of the baddest women in wrestling for a long time… When you look at those people… I don’t fit into those categories. Someday, maybe. I’m gonna keep learning. I watch those guys and I saw Homicide handle a situation one day and I walked over and I went, ‘Could you walk me through that?’ And it wasn’t a wrestling thing. It was a how did you handle that diplomatically without — so I’m always learning and so I don’t fit into that category yet. But I’ll keep working at it and maybe at some point but, yeah, I would do anything — you know my shoot job, you know I’m a teacher and my ultimate goal would be to get to a point where I’m not teaching and I’m doing something for the NWA full-time, whatever that may be.

While he has not competed as regularly as before Storm has been remaining a key player in the NWA as a commentator. Check out his full interview below.