Salina De La Renta is back in MLW and she is ready to cement her legacy.

This was the topic of conversation during Salina’s recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where she explains why she is one of the most recognizable faces for the promotion, especially for the women.

Well, I don’t recognize more than half the faces, but they all recognize me. So, that just says that I have left a legacy behind. So, I will never be a newbie in Major League Wrestling. I feel like when you say MLW, you immediately think of me; you can think of many other wrestlers at the same time, but as far as the females go, you always think about Salina de la Renta first. I always make a point to make myself known. So, I’m back, and I’m taking over that’s what’s happening.

Salina recalls a conversation she had with the legendary L.A. Park, who told her she was already one of the biggest stars under the MLW banner.

Somebody had to tell me; it was L.A. Park. I don’t remember how long in my career I’ve been at this point, but I remember saying to him. Yeah, one day I’m going to be as big as everybody here, and he said, What are you talking about? You already are. I was like, oh, he’s being sweet. Then, I got interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and I could see that my social media kept growing and growing and growing. I started making a significant amount of more money.

She continued…

I think that I can officially say that I’ve made it. There’s a Wikipedia page on me. I’m like, I got a blue check mark. I think that’s it. I think that’s it. So I was invited to, during WrestleMania week, to do Wrestlecon. I happened to be there, so it was then that I was like, okay, I think I’m officially a face in wrestling.

