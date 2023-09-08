Salina De La Renta is back in MLW and is ready to make an even bigger impact than her first run.

This was the topic of conversation during Salina’s recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where she reflects on how the crowd reacted to her return at last weekend’s Fury Road premium live event in Philadelphia.

It was incredible. I was so happy to me back at my home. The crowd was excited, I was excited, and I really can’t wait to share what I have planned for the rest of the season. But you’re just gonna have to wait.

She would later address how frustrating it was to be gone from wrestling, but promises MLW fans that she plans on unleashing that anger on her quest for revenge.

It was definitely a little upsetting, having to take some time off, but it was what I had to do during the time. Two years ago, I decided to go back to school, and I got a scholarship to Full Sail University, and I’ve always gene very pro-school. I really wanted to dedicate the time. So it only helps with my return because now I come back with more knowledge and with that rage that I’ve been holding onto for two years, so I’m ready to unleash the beast.

Salina previously departed MLW back in 2021. If you missed it, the company put out a press release touting her return, which you can check out here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)