IMPACT Hall of Famer and former multi-time Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype her return to the ring, which will occur at the IMPACT 1000 event tomorrow night. Kim will be teaming up with Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Awesome Kong, and a mystery partner against Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and a mystery partner. Highlights from her interview can be found below.

Says she cannot wait to return to the ring:

This is the greatest passion in my life. I can’t wait to get back in the ring. I’m nervous, but I’m really excited, too. Tagging with Trinity, that gives me goosebumps. This is a dream match, and there are still surprises to come. I couldn’t have asked for a better match. It’s a great reason to wrestle again.

How IMPACT 1000 will be a very special occasion:

I didn’t even expect myself to be back, but it’s a special occasion. I found out about a month ago, and I get to work with amazing people. It’s going to be a celebration, a reunion, and some nostalgia that wrestling fans will love.

On teaming with Awesome Kong:

I saw Kong not too long ago at ODB’s wedding, and she looked great She said she was ready to scratch that itch and get back in the ring. Here we are, my greatest rival is about to become my greatest partner.

