Mustafa Ali has issued an apology to fans who hoped to see him at today’s WWE Superstar Spectacle taping in India.

Today’s big event in India featured several Indian talents, including Indus Sher, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, and WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali. You can click here for full results. Ali was not there, and one fan commented on how they were very surprised at his absence as he’s the only Indian wrestler on the roster who did not work the show.

Ali, the son of a Pakistani father and Indian mother, responded with an apology. He also said he would have loved to bring fans from India and Pakistan together amid tension between the two countries and their people.

“My apologies to all the fans in India. Would have loved to perform there. With all the tension that exists between Pakistan and India, I would have loved to shown that a man from both countries can bring us together,” Ali wrote.

For what it’s worth, Ali also did not work the 2021 Superstar Spectacle event, which was taped in Florida to air in India. Furthermore, Guru Raaj is the other Indian talent who did not work today’s show. Raaj is still on the roster but has not wrestled since losing to Scrypts on the November 22, 2022 NXT episode. Raaj did work the 2021 Superstar Spectacle show, losing to current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor in the opener.

Ali has been working NXT since June, but worked two main roster non-televised live events in late August, losing to LA Knight. He will challenge NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio on Saturday, September 30 at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in Bakersfield, CA.

You can see Ali’s full tweet below:

My apologies to all the fans in India. Would have loved to perform there. With all the tension that exists between Pakistan and India, I would have loved to shown that a man from both countries can bring us together. https://t.co/ACR2BSxzDd — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 8, 2023

