The post-Payback edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the TG Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

WWE has announced a new match for tonight – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Ridge Holland and Butch in a non-title match.

Hometown star John Cena will not be live on tonight’s show as he is in India for Superstar Spectacle, but he will be back next week. In addition to the Superstars already announced for tonight’s show, the following names are also advertised – Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Austin Theory, Solo Sikoa, and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

RAW’s Rhodes may be appearing to make up for Cena’s absence in his hometown. The arena previously announced Rhodes vs. Priest in the dark main event, but that was before the tag team match with The Judgment Day vs. The Brawling Brutes was announced for TV. It remains to be seen if Rhodes will be on TV tonight.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Fallout from Payback

* Jimmy Uso vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Ridge Holland and Butch in a non-title match

