The 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacle event is taking place right now from the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

Below is the announced card:

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Indus Sher (Veer, Sanga)

Appearances by Bron Breakker, Shanky, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Jinder Mahal, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, among others to be announced, along with more matches.

