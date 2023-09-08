CM Punk is gone from AEW, and word from some people within the company is that locker room morale is improving.

There were a few AEW talents close to Punk who were upset by his release, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While Andrade El Idolo publicly supported Punk, Brody King was upset over the All In incident with Jack Perry, and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR are good friends with Punk, it was noted that at least three other un-named wrestlers were “very upset” by things.

However, many others in AEW are saying the backstage atmosphere has improved, describing it as if a dark cloud had been lifted over their heads. They also described how much fun it was on the All Out Weekend shows.

It was noted that there is the dichotomy of a fun backstage atmosphere and increased morale, and AEW doing business. The Observer pointed to how live advances for tickets were generally lower even for the Collision shows where Punk was advertised. In theory, Saturday night shows should draw more than Wednesday as far as ticket sales, and those shows had been doing mixed numbers, but advances for most cities going forward were not strong.

