AEW has announced a new matchup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Adam “Hangman” Page will be taking on a debuting Ryan Nemeth, who has previously worked in OVW and NXT. Check out the details below.
#HangmanPage returns to singles action against the #HollywoodHunk #RyanNemeth, Wednesday, January 27th on #AEWDynamite
WATCH #AEW Dynamite on @TNTDrama Wednesdays 8e/7, and watch highlights anytime at https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/fXqEwM6U3b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2021
Nemeth is the brother of current WWE superstar, Dolph Ziggler. Check out the updated lineup for Dynamite below.
-Dax Hardwood versus Jungle Boy
-Chris Jericho/MJF versus Varsity Blondes
-Hangman Page versus Ryan Nemeth
-Shanna versus Britt Baker
-Lance Archer versus Eddie Kingston
-Cody Rhodes responds to Shaquille O’Neal’s comments
-The Young Bucks/Good Brothers versus Dark Order