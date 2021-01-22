AEW has announced a new matchup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Adam “Hangman” Page will be taking on a debuting Ryan Nemeth, who has previously worked in OVW and NXT. Check out the details below.

Nemeth is the brother of current WWE superstar, Dolph Ziggler. Check out the updated lineup for Dynamite below.

-Dax Hardwood versus Jungle Boy

-Chris Jericho/MJF versus Varsity Blondes

-Hangman Page versus Ryan Nemeth

-Shanna versus Britt Baker

-Lance Archer versus Eddie Kingston

-Cody Rhodes responds to Shaquille O’Neal’s comments

-The Young Bucks/Good Brothers versus Dark Order