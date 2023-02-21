IMPACT Wrestling star Heath recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest to hype up this Friday’s No Surrender special. The former multi-time champion also discussed a number of different topics, including whether he has any interest in returning to WWE and what the backstory was for the WWE faction, The Corre. Highlights from the chat can be found below.

Whether he would go back to WWE:

No (I wouldn’t go back to WWE if I was called back right now)… Sorry bub… Oh yeah, I’d go back for that (millions of dollars)… (Going back for the same salary) when I left? I’d probably go back for a year or two for that. Yeah, it was alright (he smiled). But nah man, I’m having fun right now.

How Vince McMahon came up with the idea for The Corre: