During his interview with Wrestlezone, Heath Miller spoke on his mindset, training and excitement level to be returning to IMPACT after such a long layoff. Here’s what he had to say:

My training now is completely different than anything that I’ve ever done. I’ve been going to Architect Sports down in Charlotte [North Carolina] and I have these two girls, Courtney and Katie and they put me through it, man… they really put me back together. I owe them everything. If I didn’t have them, I’d probably still be out,” Heath proclaimed. “They really had patience with me and just took me in and were like, ‘C’mon, let’s fix you, let’s go.’

I’m blessed to have both of them. And then with having my wife at home helping me out and my two little girls being there for me, and I’m getting a little emotional, but it’s like if you have a good group of people behind you, supporting you, you can do great things. And what was crazy is that doctor kept telling me, ‘I hope you can come back, I don’t know…’ ‘I hope, I hope, I hope…’ and I told him to stop saying ‘hope’ because I’m going to make it happen,” he said. “It’s going to happen, there ain’t no ‘hope.’ I’m 38, I can go another 10 years if I wanted to. I wouldn’t quit, you know? I just couldn’t quit.