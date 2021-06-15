IMPACT star Heath Miller recently participated in a virtual signing for The Asylum Wrestling Store to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including when he may return after suffering an injury back in the summer of 2020, as well as recalling a feud he once pitched to WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. Highlights are below.

Says he’s a few months away from a return:

I’m rehabbing. I’m getting better and everything so you know, hopefully in a few months I’ll be back swinging for the fences.

On pitching an Intercontinental title feud with the Miz to Vince McMahon:

And then, I’m pitching to go for the I.C. Title which Miz had at the time. So I wanted to do like Hollywood with The Miz versus country and hillbilly for me. So hillbilly was Hollywood, you know? So I do hillbilly things, he does Hollywood things. I try to take him to do hillbilly things, he’s like, ‘Nah man, this is awful.’ He tries to take me to do Hollywood things but I [don’t like it]. You know, that type of stuff. It could have been entertaining as hell, let me get the title. The following week, I lose it back to him, who cares? But it would’ve been a good storyline, good things and then Vince [McMahon] looked at me and loved it, two weeks later he hated it and wanted me to the do the story [of the tag team titles] and tag with Rhino so I’m just like, ‘What just happened here? You were all for it, now you’re not.’

Says he originally pitched for EC3, Fandango, and Jon Moxley to be in the 3MB group:

So Michael Hayes was all on-board for it. He’s like, ‘Heck yeah kid, you need a band. You should have a band.’ So, I pitched the idea to have me and this was before Fandango was Fandango, Dean Ambrose was Dean Ambrose and EC3 was EC3. So I pitched for those guys because they weren’t on TV yet. So they told me no on Dango, well at the time was Johnny Curtis. So they were like, ‘No, we got ideas for him.’ So I asked for Mox and they’re like, ‘No, we have ideas for him.’ I asked for EC3, they’re like, ‘No, not at all.’ I’m like, ‘Sh*t, well what are you gonna give me?’ So literally a month went by, Michael Hayes comes to me, ‘Hey man, we got you a band. You’re debuting your band tonight.’ I’m like, ‘Who is it?’ He’s like, ‘Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre.’ I said, ‘What? What happened with my idea, my pitch?’

