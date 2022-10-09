IMPACT star Heath recently joined Jim Varsallone from the Miami Herald for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how much time is left on his contract with the promotion, and how much he enjoys the backstage atmosphere. Highlights from the interview are below.

How much he enjoys the environment in IMPACT:

“The whole atmosphere at IMPACT is fun and loose to where you don’t really have to walk around on glass and eggshells. You can literally breathe, relax, have a good time, and crack up. But, I like the fact that at IMPACT, they listen to your ideas. You can be you, you can express yourself, and you can have fun doing that.”

Says he has a year left on his contract:

“That’s the main part that I love about IMPACT, they get behind you and your ideas, and still, I feel like the best is still to come because I still got a year on my contract with IMPACT. So I just feel like I’ve just begun right now. There’s still a lot for me here and for me to do so I’m excited more about this coming year than I have been this last year.”

