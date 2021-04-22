Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured women’s champion Hikaru Shida defending the title against the Dark Order’s Tay Conti. After a wild back and forth affair that included a number of near falls, Shida managed to retain after nailing Conti with her signature running knee.
Afterwards Britt Baker appeared and directed everyone’s attention to the titantron, which revealed that the Dentist is now the number one ranked competitor for the women’s championship.
