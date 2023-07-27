AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature a tag team battle royal where the winners earn a future shot at the AEW tag team titles. Check out the lineup below.
-Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida
-Tag Team Battle Royale
-Scorpion Sky vs. Kib Sabian
-The Kingdom In Action
EIGHT TEAMS will enter the Rampage Tag Battle Royal this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage! The winner gets a shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Champs.
Which team will win it all?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/VhLDDNlaZS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023