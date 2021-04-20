Former IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi recently spoke to the NJPW Press about how his recovery is going following surgery. Highlights are below.

Says he’s on a slow path towards recovery:

We-ell, if 100 percent means what I feel it should, then honestly it would be 2% right now. To me being 100 percent means being able to do what I set out to do, win championships, make dreams happen. It’s not enough just to get back in there. So with that in mind, yeah, two percent.

Says there was going to be a 10th anniversary DVD to celebrate his time in wrestling but that got delayed because of the pandemic:

Actually we had plans last year, because it was my ten year anniversary. We had five months of plans around DVDs and events in Hachioji, and then here comes that COVID guy.

Says Finn Balor was one of his toughest opponents: