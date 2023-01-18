On the latest edition of his Ace’s HIGH series NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi shared a story of an incident he had with the great Jushin Thunder Liger, and how Liger was unhappy with him for messing up a spot in a match. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

Says Liger yelled at him for messing up in a match and had to be restrained from attacking him afterwards:

Liger always has been that intimidating senpai figure to me. When I was young in my career, Liger got really hot at me after my match. I just whiffed a dropkick huge, and Liger yelled at me saying that I should think before I use moves. I should have apologized, and that would have been that, but instead I said, ‘I thought (my opponent) would get up and close the distance.’ Then, oh boy…Like, people had to step in to stop him (from) killing me (laughs). Liger has that short fuse, but it blows over real fast. If anything, if you apologize to him the next day, he gets hot again. ‘Why are you bringing that up again!?’

How Liger was a student of Antonio Inoki and Yoshiaki Fujiwara: