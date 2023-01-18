WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Raw. The list includes the Judgement Day brawling with The Bloodline, Becky Lynch confronting Damage CTRL, Bronson Reed squashing Akira Tozawa, and much more. Check it out below.

Baron Corbin took to Twitter to comment on his loss in the elimination matchup main event from last night’s show, which featured Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Lashley, who won the match by last eliminating Rollins. Corbin writes, “Yo…. I’m so sore from the 6 man elimination match last night. It really sucked not to win, but there’s nothing better than getting in the ring and competing against five other absolute animals for a shot of the title. Lastly I still hate all of them aside from maybe @FinnBalor.”