Following last night’s AEW Dynamite in Long Island top superstar CM Punk did a segment with fan-favorite Hook, which saw the Team Taz member send Punk flying across the ring with a suplex, then choked him out with the Redrum submission. Punk remained unconscious until the Long Island crowd left the building. Check it out below.

HOOK lays out CM Punk after Dynamite in Long Island. The one-night-only heel Punk then sells the entire thing even after everyone leaves the arena, and has to be stretchered out of there. (Full time-lapse) Moral of the tale: do not mess with HOOK. pic.twitter.com/xKPr4HOh5r — Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub (@DrainBamager) May 12, 2022

Jeff Hardy defeated Darby Allin in a crazy main event on last night’s show to advance to the semifinals in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. The Nature Boy Ric Flair took to Twitter to congratulate Hardy, calling him his biggest fan. He writes, “@JEFFHARDYBRAND, You Have EXCEEDED ALL GOALS And Have Made Me Your Biggest Fan Ever! WOOOOO! #AEWDynamite.”