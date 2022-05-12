AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn recently participated in a Q&A with the Love of Wrestling 2022 panel, where the former multi-time tag team champion spoke about the time Triple H took shots at AEW during Degeneration-X’s Hall of Fame acceptance speech. Hear what Gunn had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Recalls Triple H making fun of AEW when they were getting inducted into the Hall of Fame:

“I let it go strictly because my wife told me to [laughs]. When everybody starts chanting AEW at the Hall of Fame, he’s got to try and shut it down somehow and whatever goes through his head, goes through his head, I’m not in control of that other than I could have punched him in the mouth. It’s what it is. I’m gonna bypass that.”

How there is a little bit of a lighter structure in AEW than there is in WWE:

“The locker room difference is, there’s not as much pressure with AEW as there is with WWE. It’s a little bit lighter structure, which kind of drives me nuts, just a little bit. We’re a lot younger. A lot of the guys in WWE have been through the developmental system. It’s a younger locker room. Everybody is into helping everybody and trying to understand what’s going on. They all haven’t been in that system up there, that system up there, for me, is a lot more structured, which I like. It’s a little loose in our locker room, but it’s good and fun. I get all my information through my boys because I don’t hang out with anybody. That’s not my wheelhouse. I’m not in the office, I’m not there yet, I’m just in my own room.”

