FTW Champion Hook has inked a new exclusive deal for signings and appearances with The Big Event in New York. All of Hook’s future signings and convention appearances will be done through The Big Event.

Hook will make his first convention appearance on Saturday, March 11 at The Big Horror Event at LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Queens, New York City.

Hook isn’t the only AEW star to sign an exclusive deal with The Big Event as Bryan Danielson is under a similar contract.

Hook has won all 20 of his AEW matches, and that goes for single and tag team bouts. He is currently teaming with Jungle Boy. They defeated Big Bill and Lee Moriarty on the January 11 Dynamite, then defeated Ethan Page and Matt Hardy on last week’s show.

Below is The Big Event’s announcement on Hook:

