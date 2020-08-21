Hosts Set for WWE Talking Smack, WWE Officially Announces Return

The return of Talking Smack on the WWE Network has been confirmed.

WWE just announced that the SmackDown review show will air each Saturday morning on the WWE Network. It will also be available on the free version of the WWE Network.

The new hosts for Talking Smack are Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods, who is still out of in-ring action with an injury.

As noted earlier, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, Talking Smack is being filmed after tonight’s live SmackDown on FOX episode from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Talking Smack is airing on Saturdays to ensure that SmackDown can air in all markets first.

Stay tuned for updates from Talking Smack. Below is WWE’s announcement on the return of the hit show that previously ran from August 2016 to July 2017:

Talking Smack returns on the Free Version of WWE Network Return of the Smack. Beginning tomorrow morning, WWE Talking Smack will be back in the lives of the WWE Universe and available to stream anytime on the Free Version of WWE Network. Join hosts Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods as they welcome your favorite Superstars and react to what promises to be an exciting episode of Friday Night SmackDown as it makes its debut inside the WWE ThunderDome just two days before SummerSlam. Don’t miss the return of Talking Smack, streaming on demand Saturday morning on the Free Version of WWE Network!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.