According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.80 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 21.1% from the previous week’s show. They scored a rating of 0.4 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was good enough for third on the night behind Shark Tank and Blue Bloods. This was the go-home edition of the blue brand program ahead of tomorrow’s WrestleMania Backlash pay per view.

Overall this was SmackDown’s lowest viewed show since the July 3rd episode back in 2020. Blue Bloods won the night in total viewership with an average of 6.50 million viewers. Full ratings will be out on Monday.

Stay tuned.