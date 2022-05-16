WWE Hall of Famer Edge once recommended “Top Dolla” AJ Francis for the role of RAW Underground host.

WWE did the shoot-style RAW Underground segments back in the summer of 2020, but nixed them after several weeks. It was reported then how WWE considered Francis for the role of RAW Underground host, but that obviously never happened.

In an update, Fightful Select recently spoke with Francis for an upcoming interview and he confirmed how he was under consideration to host RAW Underground, thanks to The Rated R Superstar.

Francis noted how he received a phone call from Edge, who had been helping out with WWE creative while injured. Edge needed some promo work from Francis as he’d been in a meeting with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon about who would host the RAW Underground segments, and Edge suggested Francis for the role.

Francis was under consideration for the hosting gig, but the fact that he was already on the road filming WWE Most Wanted Treasures for A&E meant that he was eliminated from the running.

Francis noted that he would’ve been happy to accept the RAW Underground opportunity, but he was also ecstatic to be working on the A&E series.

Shane McMahon ended up hosting RAW Underground, with Francis’ former Hit Row partner Briana Brandy temporarily serving as a RAW Underground interviewer.

On a related note, Francis said he only spoke with Vince three times while with WWE, and that Vince was pleasant in all of those conversations.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.