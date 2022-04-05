This past Friday Ring of Honor ran their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, one of the first shows under new owner Tony Khan and a card that featured FTR vs. The Briscoes, Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido, the return of Samoa Joe, and a number of other marquee matchups that highlighted ROH, NJPW, and AEW stars.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio the event did over 20,000 buys on traditional pay-per-view, which are big numbers for an ROH show. The report adds that this doesn’t take into consideration fans who watched Supercard on the Honor Club service, indicating that the viewership number might have been even bigger.

Supercard of Honor went head-to-head with a great deal of competition on Friday evening, including WWE’s WrestleMania SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, NCAA March Madness and more.