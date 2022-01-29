AEW announced this evening that former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa will take on new signee and current rival, Mercedes Martinez, on next week’s edition of Rampage on TNT.
Rosa and Martinez have been feuding since Martinez cost Rosa her matchup against Jade Cargill in the TBS title tournament. AEW has since released a video vignette hyping up the matchup, which you can check out below.
The animosity @ThunderRosa22 and @RealMMartinez has reached fever-pitch levels. Who walks away with the W next Friday at #AEWRampage? Tune in to TNT at 10/9c to find out! pic.twitter.com/eNV5nngyl1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022