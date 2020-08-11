Hulk Hogan Celebrating Today, WWE SmackDown Preview for Friday

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan turns 67 years old today while WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray turns 28, and former ECW referee & manager Bill Alfonso turns 63.
– Below is a promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, featuring the latest in the SummerSlam feud between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, plus a Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine the SummerSlam opponent for WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman