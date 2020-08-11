Hulk Hogan Celebrating Today, WWE SmackDown Preview for Friday

– WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan turns 67 years old today while WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray turns 28, and former ECW referee & manager Bill Alfonso turns 63.

– Below is a promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, featuring the latest in the SummerSlam feud between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, plus a Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine the SummerSlam opponent for WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

