WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the death of Tommy “Tiny” Lister, better known to wrestling fans as the Hulkster’s rival Zeus from SummerSlam 1989. The Immortal One writes, “Yo Zeus RIP my big brother,it’s taken a couple of days for me to regroup. Love U4LifeHH.”

Yo Zeus RIP my big brother,it’s taken a couple of days for me to regroup,love U4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 12, 2020

Former WWE on-air personal Renee Paquette (Young) was also active on Twitter revealing that someone attempted to hack her personal dropbox. Paquette jokingly writes, “Lol at the person trying to hack my Dropbox. Enjoy my demo reel and old notes on NXT.”