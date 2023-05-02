IMPACT Wrestling announces a new hire.

The company revealed in a post on Twitter that Jennifer “Jade” Chung will be joining the IMPACT broadcast team. Her main focus will be ring announcing “Before The IMPACT” matches and hosting live-event pre-shows.

IMPACT welcomes @JadeChung11 to the broadcast team! Jenn will be ring announcing for our “Before The Impact” matches as well as hosting our live-event pre-shows! You can also look for Jenn on IG live! pic.twitter.com/k9jucqtPnu — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 2, 2023

Chung has done some work with IMPACT in the past, and last wrestled in 2019. She is also married to top company star and former world champion, Josh Alexander.

