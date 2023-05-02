Jordynne Grace shares the story of her interaction with CM Punk.

The Second City Saint showed up to this past weekend’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings several days after he shockingly showed up to WWE RAW. It should be noted that both shows were in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

Grace posted a photo of herself and the former two-time AEW world champion on her social media channels. She would be asked about this during a recent appearance on K&S WrestleFest, revealing that she had to muster up the courage just to say hello.

We didn’t hang out at all. It took me half an hour just to muster up the courage to ask him to take a photo, so we didn’t really have a conversation. He just said that I’m bigger than him, I have bigger arms than him, and I was like, ‘Thank you, sir.

Punk us rumored to be returning to AEW this summer. Meanwhile, a report about Grace recently surfaced stating that her latest contract with IMPACT expired and that it is unknown if she has signed a new one. You can read about that here.