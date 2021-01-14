IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that top company stars Josh Alexander and Brian Meyers (fka Curt Hawkins in WWE) will be clashing one-on-one on the countdown portion of Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay per view.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL:
-Josh Alexander versus Brian Meyers (Countdown Show)
-The Karate Man versus Ethan Page
-Eddie Edwards versus Sami Callihan in a Barbed Wire Massacre matchup
-Tommy Dreamer/Rhino/Cousin Jake versus Eric Young/Joe Doering/Cody Deaner
-Rosemary/Crazzy Steve versus Tenille Dashwood/Kaleb
-Deonna Purrazzo versus Taya Valkyrie for the IMPACT Knockouts title
-Manik versus Chris Bey versus Rohit Raju for the IMPACT X-Division title
-Kiera Hogan/Tasha Steelz versus Havok/Nevaeh for the IMPACT Knockouts tag team titles
-Kenny Omega/Good Brothers versus Rich Swann/MCMG