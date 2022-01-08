IMPACT Wrestling has announced that new signee “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be replacing Jake Something at this evening’s Hard To Kill pay per view, which will see Bailey battle Chris Bey, Ace Austin, and Laredo Kid in a fatal-four way on the kickoff show.

Bailey has since taken to Twitter to comment on his IMPACT debut. He writes, “The biggest match of my life so far is happening tonight. The pressure is on but I’m ready, friends. Let’s friggin go.”

The biggest match of my life so far is happening tonight. The pressure is on but I'm ready, friends. Let's friggin go. https://t.co/KDFX3nHHVU — Speedball Mike Bailey (マイク•ベイリー) (@SpeedballBailey) January 8, 2022

UPDATED CARD FOR HARD TO KILL:

-Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose © – Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

-Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham © – ROH World Title Match

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James © – Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

-Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel © – Impact X Division Title Match (If Maclin fails to win, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion)

-Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace – Knockouts Ultimate X

-Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) – Hardcore War

-Jonah vs. Josh Alexander

-Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid – Kickoff Match