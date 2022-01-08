At last weekend’s WWE Day 1 pay per view the Beast Brock Lesnar became the new WWE champion, his sixth reign with the title since he debuted for the company back in 2002. This also marks a 19-year gap between Lesnar’s first world title reign with WWE, which has broken a record according to the Wrestling Observer.

The report states that the previous record holder was Hulk Hogan, who had an 18-year gap between his first world title run in WWE back in 1984, and his final one that took place in 2002. Prior to Hogan the record belonged to Bob Backlund, who had a 17-year gap between his first world title run in 1977 and his final one in 1994.

Aside from the WWE championship Lesnar is a former three-time Universal champion. He will defend the title against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble on January 29th.