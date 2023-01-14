– Impact originally announced Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz for the Hard To Kill pre-show on Friday night, but the match was bumped to a dark match that aired for the live crowd only.

The team of Steelz, Evans and Shaw ended up getting the win. The match will likely be released online. Trey Miguel retaining the X-Division Title over Black Taurus was pushed to the pre-show, along with the originally announced six-man match.

– Speaking of the six-man match, Bhupinder Gujjar was replaced by Delirious for an unknown reason. Word is that Gujjar will be back at next week’s TV tapings in Orlando. The six-way saw Kushida defeat Delirious, Angels, Mike Bailey, Mike Jackson, and Yuya Uemura, by forcing Angels to tap out.

– Center Stage in Atlanta was officially sold out for last night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. The company had to turn away some fans who showed up hoping to get tickets.

– Anthem Media CEO Len Asper was sitting in the crowd for Hard To Kill, as was Anthem CCO Ed Nordholm. Wrestlers visiting backstage for the show included WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, Ernest “The Cat” Miller, and “The Yeti” Ron Reis.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.