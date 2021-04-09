On this past week’s edition of IMPACT on AXS a video package played hyping the return of former Knockouts champion, Taylor Wilde, who retired back in 2011 after a lengthy run with the company.

A report recently surfaced stating that Wilde was at the most recent tapings for IMPACT, but it was not known in what capacity. It now appears that she will be competing in the very competitive Knockouts division once again.

The video, which can be watched below, shows Wilde writing “Let’s Get Wilde” with red lipstick on a locker room mirror. The last image teases that Wilde will be “coming soon.”