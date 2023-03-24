Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James is reportedly injured.

Thursday’s taped Sacrifice go-home edition of Impact saw James and Tommy Dreamer defeat Masha Slamovich and Bully Ray. The post-match angle saw James get hit with accidental Spear from Jordynne Grace.

After the show, Impact announced that James is suffering from an undisclosed injury, and she is unable to defend against Grace at Sacrifice tonight.

“Due to an injury, @MickieJames will be unable to compete at Sacrifice. We will give an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice,” Impact wrote.

James then took to Twitter and revealed that she will address the crowd at Sacrifice.

“I came all the way to Windsor to defend the @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Championship against @JordynneGrace at #Sacrifice Tomorrow night. Now I can’t do that & I don’t know what to say. I’m so sorry to let you all down. This. This was supposed to be a MOTY night. Injury’s happen, frustrated, but I’ll be fine. I certainly didn’t come all this way, to a #Soldout house, to not see my #HardcoreCanada LIVE! I will be at @IMPACTWRESTLING #Sacrifice & I will address my injury & the future of the Knockouts [world emoji] Championship then. Thank you. [heart emoji],” she wrote.

It remains to be seen what sort of injury James is suffering from, or if the Spear from Grace will be the storyline reason. She is also scheduled to defend the title on Thursday, March 30 at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United, in a Fatal 4 Way with Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, and Miyu Yamashita.

Below are the aforementioned tweets:

Due to an injury, @MickieJames will be unable to compete at Sacrifice. We will give an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/BPq6HLF1DG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 24, 2023

Injury’s happen, frustrated, but I’ll be fine. I certainly didn’t come all this way, to a #Soldout house, to not see my #HardcoreCanada LIVE! I will be at @IMPACTWRESTLING #Sacrifice & I will address my injury & the future of the Knockouts 🌎 Championship then. Thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/n0MrPK8Dfe — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 24, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.