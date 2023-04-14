Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for the Countdown To Rebellion pre-show, and they have made changes to Sunday’s Hardcore War match.

Impact previously announced that Death Dollz will get their rematch from Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven at Rebellion. The match has now been moved to the pre-show.

The Rebellion pre-show will feature another tag team bout as Heath and Rhino take on Shera and Champagne Singh. This will be a rematch from last week’s Before The Impact episode, which saw Rhino get the pin on Shera.

Thursday’s go-home Impact saw Kenny King defeat Frankie Kazarian to earn the advantage for Team Bully in the Hardcore War. Furthermore, Moose and Brian Myers were added to Team Bully, replacing John Skyler and Jason Hotch after Moose and Myers helped King defeat Kazarian. The final member of Team Dreamer was also announced – Bhupinder Gujjar.

The 2023 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will air on FITE, YouTube for international viewers, and via your local cable/satellite provider. The Countdown To Rebellion pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via YouTube and Impact Plus, with the main card beginning at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Vacant Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace

Ultimate X for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey (c)

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the Impact X-Division Title

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, Bhupinder Gujjar) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Kenny King, Moose, Brian Myers, Masha Slamovich)

Last Rites Match

PCO vs. Eddie Edwards

The Design vs. Director of Authority Santino Marella, Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Death Dollz vs. The Coven (c)

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show

Rhino and Heath vs. Shera and Champagne Singh

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.