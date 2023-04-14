Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has been rumored for several months now, and at one point was rumored for WrestleMania 39. Now that The Grandest Stage of Them All has come and gone until next year, the Lesnar vs. GUNTHER rumors have continued.

However, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that as of this week, WWE does not have any plans for Lesnar vs. GUNTHER at SummerSlam or any time soon. This can change down the line because it is a viable match, but it is not currently on the books.

We noted earlier this week how Lesnar is being advertised on the WWE SummerSlam poster for the big event on Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Word now is that WWE already has Lesnar’s creative direction mapped out for SummerSlam, but GUNTHER is not involved.

Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes is set to headline WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

