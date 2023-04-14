Big news for the Las Vegas-based Future Stars of Wrestling promotion.

FITE+ announced on Twitter that FSW will stream exclusively on their subscription-based service, with the April 30th Day of Reckoning event being the first show that airs as a part of their partnership.

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨 🤩@FSWVegas events will STREAM LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on #FITEplus beginning with FSW: Day of Reckoning on Sunday, April 30th. Enjoy one of the hottest #wrestling promotions out of Vegas for just $7.99/mo 👉 https://t.co/voPFzDdM0v pic.twitter.com/pcIbMpLKfm — FITE (@FiteTV) April 14, 2023

FSW joins the likes of GCW, NJPW, MSW, Black Label Pro, ICW, OVW, and numerous other promotions across the world.