WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

SmackDown will feature a Championship Celebration for new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, who won the titles on Monday’s RAW from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. Stratus, who was filling in for WWE Hall of Famer Lita following an injury angle, ended up turning heel on Lynch after the match.

The feud between The LWO and The Judgment Day will also continue tonight as Santos Escobar takes on Damian Priest.

Below is the updated announced card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska:

* Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar

* Championship Celebration for new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

* LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods

* Shinsuke Nakamura makes his return (spoiler)

* Matt Riddle continues war with The Bloodline

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

