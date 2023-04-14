We noted before how tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature a Championship Celebration for new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Word now, via PWInsider, is that Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will be presented as the first challengers for Rodriguez and Morgan on tonight’s show.

It was also reported earlier how Shinsuke Nakamura will finally return tonight, and that he is set to begin a feud with Karrion Kross as a tarot card for Nakamura was created. Word now is that Nakamura will wrestle tonight, but there’s no word yet on who the opponent will be, but it likely will not be Kross.

The WWE preview for tonight’s SmackDown teased that Matt Riddle will continue his war with The Bloodline tonight. In an update, Riddle is also scheduled to wrestle tonight, but there’s no word yet on his opponent. It’s also believed that tension between Jey Uso and Paul Heyman will pick up tonight.

Speaking of The Usos, creative plans for tonight’s SmackDown call for the build to a WrestleMania 39 rematch with Jey and Jimmy Uso vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. It remains to be seen if the match will be announced for WWE Backlash on May 6, but tonight’s show will begin building to that rematch.

Below is the updated announced card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska:

* Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar

* Championship Celebration for new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

* LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods

* Shinsuke Nakamura makes his return

* Matt Riddle continues war with The Bloodline

