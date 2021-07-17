IMPACT Slammiversary 2021 Results

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Pre-Show Match: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Rosemary & Jessica Havok w/The Decay For The IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Tasha Steelz and Jessica Havok will start things off. Havok dodges The Pump Kick. Steelz side steps Havok into the turnbuckles. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Havok reverses out of the irish whip from Steelz. Havok catches Steelz in mid-air. Havok with The Spinning Uranage Slam for a two count. Steelz denies The Samoan Drop. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan slaps Havok in the face. Hogan talks smack to Havok. Havok launches Hogan into the turnbuckles. Havok tags in Rosemary. Rosemary with The Stinger Splash. Havok with a corner clothesline. Rosemary follows that with a flying forearm smash. Rosemary hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Rosemary slings Hogan across the ring. Hogan side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Rosemary decks Hogan with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Steelz runs interference.

Hogan with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Steelz rolls Rosemary back into the ring. Hogan kicks Rosemary in the ribs. Hogan transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Hogan slams Rosemary’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hogan with an overhand chop. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz unloads two knife edge chops. Steelz with a double hand chop. Steelz starts twerking. Steelz applies a front face lock. Hogan tags herself in. Hogan with a knee lift. Following a snap mare takeover, Hogan kicks Rosemary in the back for a two count. Hogan slams Rosemary’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan with a blistering chop. Rosemary ducks a clothesline from Hogan. Rosemary with a diving shoulder tackle. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Steelz taunts Havok. Steelz whips Rosemary into the turnbuckles.

Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz with a lifting uppercut. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Rosemary. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan with The Wrap Around Dropkick. Hogan repeatedly stomps on Rosemary’s face for a two count. Hogan tags in Steelz. Rosemary is choking Steelz. Both ladies are knocked down after The Double RoundHouse Kick. Rosemary tags in Havok. Havok kicks Steelz in the gut. Havok with a Body Block. Steelz avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Havok with The Teep Kick. Havok with The Face Wash. Havok whips Steelz across the ring. Hogan made the blind tag. Steelz goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Havok counters The Buckle Bomb. Steelz sends Havok shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Steelz with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Hogan is choking Havok with her boot. The referee admonishes Hogan. Hogan viciously kicks Havok in the face. Rosemary Spears Steelz. Havok denies The SuperKick. Hogan dodges The Big Boot. Hogan applies The Sleeper Hold. Havok connects with The Tombstone PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Rosemary & Jessica Havok via Pinfall

First Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju In A Ultimate X Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Miguel repeatedly stomps on Raju’s chest. Bey gets treated like a punching bag. Alexander whips Bey across the ring. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Austin throws Williams into the steel ring steps. Austin clips the left knee of Alexander. Austin kicks the back of Alexander’s head. Alexander avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Raju slams Alexander’s head on the top rope. Raju can’t reach the red cables. Alexander drops Raju with The Big Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Alexander goes for a Release German Suplex, but Bey lands back on his feet. Bey side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Alexander’s back. Bey drops down on the canvas. Bey leapfrogs over Alexander. Bey dropkicks Alexander. Bey ducks a clothesline from Williams. Bey runs Williams into Alexander. Bey goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Williams holds onto the ropes. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Williams with The Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Austin SuperKicks Williams. Austin blasts Raju with The PK. Miguel with The Power Slide DDT on the floor.

Austin and Raju are trading back and forth shots on the top turnbuckle. Raju sends Austin crashing into the cavalry. Raju uses the bull rope to climb up towards the X-Division Title. Williams with two haymakers. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams with The Canadian Leg Sweep. Williams with The Lifting Flatliner. Bey delivers his combination offense. Bey drops Williams with The Famouser. Bey and Miguel are teetering on the red cables. Raju Spears Bey in mid-air. Miguel with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams punches Miguel in the back. Williams with a straight right hand. Raju uses a steel bar as a weapon. Raju with a Double Foot Stomp. Miguel dropkicks Raju off the steel chair. Williams stops Alexander in his tracks. Williams dumps Alexander out of the ring. Williams with a double leg takedown. Williams applies The Sharpshooter. Raju adds a CrossFace. Bey grabs a side headlock. Ankle Lock/Sleeper Hold/Sharpshooter Combination. Raju delivers multiple chair shots.

Austin side steps Raju into the turnbuckles. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin kicks Miguel out of the ring. Austin punches Bey in the back. Austin crawls towards the X-Division Title. Bey nails Austin with The Super Cutter. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Williams kicks Raju in the gut. Williams delivers Two Canadian Destroyers. Alexander puts Bey on his shoulders. Doomsday Destroyer. Forearm Exchange. Alexander goes for The Divine Intervention, but Williams counters with The Hurricanrana. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander denies The Canadian Destroyer. Second Forearm Exchange. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Raju with a Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Assisted Flatliner to Miguel. Raju with a double basement dropkick. Raju with a Sliding Dropkick to Miguel. Raju finally starts climbing the red cables. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel drops Raju with The Lighting Spiral. Alexander punches Miguel. Miguel denies The SuperPlex. Alexander with an Avalanche Exploder Suplex. Alexander and Bey are scaling the red cables. Chop Exchange. Tug of War. Alexander sends Bey crashing into the canvas. Alexander grabs the X-Division Title to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander

Second Match: Brian Myers & Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley and Sam Beale vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green In A Mixed Tag Team Match

Dashwood slaps Green before the bell rings. A cat fight breaks out. Cardona slams Myers head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona repeatedly stomps on Myers chest. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Cardona with a Face Plant. Cardona clotheslines Myers over the top rope. Myers avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Myers. Cardona with a double clothesline to Beale and Konley. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Cardona. Myers hits The Flatliner on the ramp way. Myers is looking for a count out victory. Myers transitions into a ground and pound attack. Myers poses for the crowd. Myers uses the middle rope as weapon. Dashwood, Konley and Beale attacks Cardona behind the referee’s beck. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Myers drives his knee into Cardona’s back. Myers with two knee drops. Myers is raining down haymakers. Myers talks smack to Green.

Myers continues to drive his knee into Cardona’s back. Myers goes back to the rear chin lock. Cardona with heavy bodyshots. Myers punches Cardona in the back. Myers goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cardona counters with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Dashwood wisely pulls Green off the ring apron. Myers with a running forearm smash. Myers with The Lifting DDT for a two count. Myers toys around with Cardona. Cardona Spears Myers. Green and Dashwood are tagged in. Green with two diving clotheslines. green ducks a clothesline from Dashwood. Green with a ripcord back elbow smash. Green kicks the left knee of Dashwood. Green with The Running Boot for a two count. Green slaps Myers in the face. Dashwood drops Green with The Draping NeckBreaker. Cardona peppers Myers with forearms. Dashwood goes for the low blow, but Cardona was wearing a cup. Cardona applies a Modified Mandible Claw. Green drills Myers with The Canadian Destroyer. Cardona lands The SomerSault Plancha. Green delivers the low blow to Dashwood. Green connects with The Unprettier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Third Match: Eddie Edwards vs. William Morrisey

Quick shoving contest. Edwards ducks under two clotheslines from Morrisey. Edwards unloads three knife edge chops. Morrissey goes for a Bodyslam, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Edwards with a blistering chop. Edwards kicks Morrisey in the gut. Morrisey denies the irish whip. Morrisey with The Fallaway Slam. Morrisey wraps the left shoulder of Edwards around the top rope. Morrisey with a straight right hand. Morrisey uses the middle rope as a weapon. Morrisey rakes the eyes of Edwards. The referee admonishes Morrisey. Morrisey slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Edwards decks Morrisey with a back elbow smash. Edwards kicks Morrisey in the face. Edwards with a forearm smash. Morrisey answers with a Big Boot that sends Edwards crashing to the outside. Morrisey punches Edwards in the back. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards slides out of the irish whip from Morrisey. Edwards wraps the right leg of Morrisey around the steel ring post. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Morrisey drives Edwards back first into the ring apron.

Morrisey with a clubbing crossface. Morrisey rolls Edwards back into the ring. Edwards with an Apron Enzuigiri. Edwards with The Top Rope Stunner. Morrisey sends Edwards crashing into the steel barricade. Morrisey tosses Edwards back inside the ring. Morrisey stomps on Edwards chest. Morrisey talks smack to Edwards. Morrisey gets Edwards tied up in the ropes. Morrisey with clubbing blows to Edwards chest. Morrisey goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Morrisey goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Morrisey kicks Edwards in the gut. Edwards with a Desperation Vertical Suplex. Morrisey decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards is lighting up Morrisey’s chest. Morrisey reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Edwards sends Morrisey tumbling to the floor.

Morrisey catches Edwards in mid-air. Morrisey Chokeslams Edwards on the ring apron. Morrisey resets the referee’s ten count. Morrisey drags Edwards up the ramp. Morrisey goes for a PowerBomb, but Edwards counters with The Back Body Drop. Edwards delivers The Boston Knee Party. Morrisey gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Morrisey hits The F5. Morrisey puts Edwards on the top turnbuckle. Edwards with rapid fire headbutts. Edwards with an Avalanche Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Edwards follows that with The PK. Edwards connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Morrisey uses the referee as a human shield. Morrisey with The Big Boot for a two count. Morrisey goes for a PowerBomb, but Edwards rolls him over for a two count. Morrisey with a straight right hand. Edwards answers with another Boston Knee Party that sends Morrisey tumbling to the floor. Morrisey nails Edwards with a chain assisted haymaker. Morrisey plants Edwards with The Jackknife PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: William Morrisey via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Madman Fulton & Mahabali Shera

This match was made official by Scott D’Amore because Fulton and Shera were trying to hold the show hostage. Juice Robinson and Mahabali Shera will start things off. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Shera. Juice Jabs. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Shera reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Shera. Shera dodges The Leg Lariat. Shera clotheslines Robinson. Shera applies a front face lock. Fulton tags himself in. Fulton calls Shera an idiot. Fulton and Shera starts shoving each other. Robinson side steps Fulton into the turnbuckles. Robinson tags in Finlay. Double Flapjack. Finlay knocks Shera off the ring apron. Finlay with The SlingShot Pescado. FinJuice connects with The Assisted Prima Nocta to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson & David Finlay via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Moose vs. Chris Sabin

Sabin repeatedly kicks the left knee of Moose. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Moose. Moose sends Sabin to the corner. Moose with a running elbow smash. Sabin answers with a Corner Dropkick. Sabin side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. Sabin with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Moose kicks Sabin out of the ring. Sabin repeatedly slams the left leg of Moose on the ring apron. Moose catches Sabin in mid-air. Moose goes for The Powerslam, but Sabin lands back on his feet. Moose puts Sabin on the top turnbuckle. Moose with a straight right hand. Sabin kicks Moose in the face. Sabin with a Flying Hurricanrana. Sabin with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabin applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Moose starts choking Sabin. Moose sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin kicks Moose in the face. Moose denies The Spinning DDT. Moose lawn darts Sabin face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Moose talks smack to Sabin. Moose with a Big Biel Throw. Sabin regroups on the outside. Moose unloads two knife edge chops. Sabin with rapid fire haymakers. Moose rakes the eyes of Sabin. Moose dropkicks Sabin into the ropes.

Moose rolls Sabin back into the ring. Moose applies a rear chin lock. Moose fish hooks Sabin. Sabin starts biting Moose’s fingers. Moose drops Sabin with The Uranage Slam. Moose with The Fallaway Slam. Moose pops back on his feet. Moose goes for The MoonSault, but Sabin ducks out of the way. Sabin kicks Moose in the face. Sabin sends Moose tumbling to the floor. Sabin blasts Moose with The PK. Sabin with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Sabin rolls Moose back into the ring. Sabin hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Sabin slowly ascends to the top turnbuckle. Moose with The Fallaway MoonSault. Sabin wisely exits the ring. Palm Strike Exchange. Sabin tees off on Moose. Moose with The Pop Up PowerBomb into the ring apron. Moose repeatedly swings Sabin into the steel barricade. Sabin gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Moose with the irish whip. Sabin side steps Moose into the turnbuckles. Sabin rolls Moose over for a two count. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Sabin with the sunset flip for a two count. Sabin connects with The Victory Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Violent By Design (c) vs. The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh & No Way Jose In A Fatal Four Way Match For The IMPACT Tag Team Championship

Rich Swann and No Way Jose will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Jose with a waist lock takedown. Swann applies a side headlock. Swann goes for The La Magistral, but Jose counters with a side headlock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Leg Kick Exchange. Anderson tags himself in. Anderson kicks Jose in the gut. Anderson with a straight right hand. Jose reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Jose drops Anderson with a shoulder tackle. Jose slams Anderson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jose kicks Anderson in the gut. Jose tags in Bahh. Jose with The Stinger Splash. Bahh with The Bionic Elbow. Bahh tags in Jose. Assisted Leg Drop for a two count. Jose applies a front face lock. Jose tags in Mack. Mack with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Frog Splash/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Mack punches Anderson. Mack tags in Swann. Swann kicks Anderson in the gut. Anderson drives Swann back first into the turnbuckles. Anderson uppercuts Swann. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows poses for the crowd.

Gallows drops Swann with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Swann attacks the midsection of Gallows. Gallows with The Big Boot. Gallows with a running elbow drop for a two count. Gallows slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson stomps on Swann’s back. Anderson talks smack to the crowd. Anderson sends Swann chest first into the turnbuckles. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Swann in the gut. Gallows with The Delayed Fallaway Slam. Gallows with a running elbow smash. Gallows follows that with The Garvin Stomp. Gallows tags in Anderson. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Anderson pulls Swann down to the mat. Anderson knocks Mack off the ring apron. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows blasts Bahh off the apron. Gallows goes for a running elbow drop, but Swann ducks out of the way. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson stops Swann in his tracks. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann tags in Jose.

Jose with two clotheslines. Jose ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Jose with a Hip Toss/NeckBreaker Combination. Jose with a leaping corner clothesline. Jose follows that with The Flatliner for a two count. Anderson side steps Jose into the turnbuckles. Jose kicks Anderson in the face. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Doering drags Anderson to his corner. Doering tags himself in. Doering and Gallows are trading back and forth shots. A pier six brawl ensues. Stereo Forearm Exchange. Swann ducks a clothesline from Bahh. Swann with a RoundHouse Kick. Swann with a Spinning Heel Kick. Swann follows that with a diving corner clothesline. Swann goes for The Roll Through Cutter, but Bahh counters with The Samoan Drop. Mack with a leaping forearm smash. Mack with a Samoan Drop of his own. Jose clotheslines Mack. Doering with The Death Valley Driver. Doering drops Jose with The Short-Arm Lariat for a two count. Swann and Mack gangs up on Doering. Doering back drops Swann and Mack over the top rope. Doering tags in Rhino. The referee gets distracted by Gallows. Anderson connects with The GunStun. Jose tags in Gallows. The Good Brothers plants Rhino with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Thunder Rosa For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

